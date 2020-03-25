Elton John will present a coronavirus aid concert with Alicia Keys and Billie Eilish, among others

%MINIFYHTMLd958b499b61a40da0d12011e2e73fcb011% %MINIFYHTMLd958b499b61a40da0d12011e2e73fcb012%

Fox presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America & # 39; will pay tribute to frontline healthcare professionals, first responders and local heroes & # 39; that fight the spread of COVID-19.

Elton John are ready to organize a coronavirus relief concert with Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys Y Billie eilish.

The rock legend will be in charge of Fox presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America on March 29, the same day that the canceled iHeartRadio Music Awards will be broadcast.

alley boys, Green Day& # 39; s Billie Joe Armstrong Y Tim McGraw It will also be part of the great event, which will feature the performance of all musicians from the comfort of their homes, using video and audio equipment.

According to a FOX network representative, the hour-long concert "will pay tribute to frontline health professionals, first responders and local heroes who are putting their lives at risk to help their neighbors and fight the spread of virus. "

Viewers will be encouraged to donate to Feeding America and the First Responders Children & # 39; s Foundation as Elton and his famous friends express their successes.