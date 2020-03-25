Elton John to Host FOX Coronavirus Relief Home Concert with Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys and More

# Roommates, celebrities have been using their quarantine time to invite their fans to impromptu concerts from the comfort of their homes, and now the trend will continue with a new event on FOX. Elton John has been announced as the host of a special home concert with characters like Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys and more famous names to help alleviate the coronavirus.

According to @HollywoodReporter, the FOX network is officially partnering with iHeartRadio for a timely form of entertainment as the world continues to grapple with the impact of the crippling coronavirus. The two entertainment conglomerates are hosting an appropriate charity concert to raise funds for the Feeding America and First Responders Children's Foundation.

Elton John to Host One-Hour Event to Air Without Commercials on March 29th at 9 p.m. on FOX. Currently, some of the A-listers performing from their homes include Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, and Tim McGraw. However, more famous artists are expected to be announced in the coming days before the show airs.

In addition to airing on FOX, the special concert will also be available for viewing on all digital platforms on the network. In this current era of social distancing, it is important to find ways to entertain yourself to escape the sad reality that we all face due to this crisis … even if it is for a moment.

