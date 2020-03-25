Ellen DeGeneres sends Michelle Obama her "condolences,quot; for daughters Malia and Sasha returning from college amid the coronavirus pandemic

%MINIFYHTML74dd8129edbe21da4bafb30f854745bb11% %MINIFYHTML74dd8129edbe21da4bafb30f854745bb12%

The talk show host is back! Ellen DeGeneres is very bored while in quarantine and has made this very clear with her funny Instagram videos that show her calling other celebrities as desperate to converse. This time, he contacted none other than the former first lady of the United States, Michelle Obama, and offered her condolences!

But the reason is not sad since nobody close has died or anything!

%MINIFYHTML74dd8129edbe21da4bafb30f854745bb13% %MINIFYHTML74dd8129edbe21da4bafb30f854745bb14%

In fact, it was a joke based on the fact that Michelle and Barack Obama are now in quarantine with their two daughters, Malia and Sasha, who returned from college amid the Coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19.

%MINIFYHTML74dd8129edbe21da4bafb30f854745bb15% %MINIFYHTML74dd8129edbe21da4bafb30f854745bb16%

Since the couple admitted earlier that they enjoy their new life together, just the two of them, having the girls at home, especially during quarantine, can be a bit of a pain, but it's definitely not a reason to send them their condolences, is it?

Well, fans know Ellen's sense of humor too well, so the fact that she said that shouldn't have come as a big surprise.

When Ellen called Michelle, she was happy to update everyone on their lives in domestic quarantine, saying, "You know, we're just trying to structure our days." I mean, everyone is home. The girls are back because the universities are now online. So they are in their rooms doing their classes online and I think Barack is, I don't know where he is. I was on the phone on a conference call. I ended up with a conference call (too). "

It always brightens my day to get a call from my friend Ellen, especially on this rainy Monday at home. It is good to know that even when we are apart, we still have each other. 💪🏾#Stay at home https://t.co/eBlVKED1Dv – Michelle Obama (@ MichelleObama) March 23, 2020

Well, it seems everyone is keeping busy, so there may not be as much tension, but the comedian still jokingly paid tribute to Michelle and Barack for the life of a couple of childless children.

"Because you were expressing how happy you were that they were gone," Ellen explained.

Ad %MINIFYHTML74dd8129edbe21da4bafb30f854745bb32% %MINIFYHTML74dd8129edbe21da4bafb30f854745bb32%

Michelle kept playing, joking: know I know. I know. I shouldn't have bragged about that. The gods were recovering me. They are back! & # 39;



Post views:

0 0