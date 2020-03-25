Election campaigns take a seat to coronavirus | Coronavirus pandemic

In an era of social estrangement, many of the traditional campaigns have followed the path of the canceled handshake. Farewell to face-to-face demonstrations, fundraising and door knocking. Hello to "virtual demonstrations,quot; and digital campaigns.

While President Donald Trump has the advantage of having full access to national television, under daily coronavirus press conferences, Democratic contenders have been largely relegated to digital platforms.

Several states have held their primary elections until June, and it seems unlikely that national party conventions will be held. Americans are more concerned with their families, health, and the ability to earn a living.

Join Steve Clemons and his panel of experts as they talk about the twists and turns of the 2020 election.

Guests:

Amy Dacey, former executive director of the Democratic National Committee and currently executive director of the Sine Institute for Politics and Policy at the American University

Adam Goodman – Republican Media Strategist

Doug Thornell – Democratic advisor and partner at SKDK, a political strategy firm in Washington, DC

Source: Al Jazeera News