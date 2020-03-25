Eilish, Keys, More – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML7f980ce83a168c50257018de41b4aa1711% %MINIFYHTML7f980ce83a168c50257018de41b4aa1712%

Fox and iHeartMedia are pulling out some great weapons in the coronavirus relief effort. Elton John is the host Fox presents the iHeart Living Room concert for America, a one-hour special set that will air without commercials from 9-10 p.m. Sunday, March 29: In the slot that had been established for the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Billie eilish

The show comes at a time when concerts have been sidelined by the COVID-19 outbreak and many artists offer free concerts online. It will feature performances by stars like Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw, Backstreet Boys, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, and others, all filmed from their homes using their own audio and video equipment. The special will air simultaneously on iHeartMedia stations across the country and its app.

The iHeart Living Room concert for America It will also pay tribute to frontline health professionals, first responders, and local heroes who are putting themselves in danger to help their neighbors and fight the spread of the coronavirus. It will also encourage viewers to support Feeding America and the First Responders Children's Foundation, two of the many charitable organizations that help victims and first responders during the pandemic.

With ancestors, including September 11 America: a tribute to heroes and six hours 12-12-12 Concert for Sandy Relief, the new special is produced by John Sykes and Tom Poleman for iHeartMedia's Joel Gallen and Tenth Planet Productions, who produced A tribute to the heroes and multiple network telethon right after Hurricane Katrina and the 2010 Haiti earthquake.

