Early morning earthquake shakes residents living near geysers – Up News Info San Francisco

HEALDSBURG (Up News Info SF) – A 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck an area near the geysers north of Santa Rosa near Cobb Mountain early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

According to the US Geological Survey. In the USA, the earthquake occurred at 4:57 a.m. at a depth of 2.1 kilometers and was felt by the residents of Healdsburg, Kelseyville and Middletown.

Most residents reported to the USGS that they had been awakened by a moderate shake. There were no reports of damage.

The geyser region is the location of a large PG,amp;E geothermal complex and is known for its seismic activity. Earthquakes in the 4.0 to 4.5 range are not uncommon.