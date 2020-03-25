Drive-Thru Donation Site Launches at Ascension Health – Up News Info Detroit

WARREN, Mich. (DETROIT Up News Info) – In response to the community's generous outreach and in anticipation of serving an increasing number of coronavirus patients (COVID-19), beginning Wednesday, Ascension Southeast Michigan hospitals will have a donation site for protective gear staff open at their Corporate Services Building located at 28000 Dequindre in Warren.

The donation box is located at the entrance of the central building opposite Dequindre under the portico. Donations may be accepted Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. at 4 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. at 4 p.m.

Supplies accepted for donation include:

Surgical masks

Isolation masks

N-95 masks

Isolation Dresses

Surgical gowns

Full length plastic face shields

¾ Length of plastic face shields

Safety glasses

The safety of our patients, care teams and the community is our top priority, as we all work to stop

transmission of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and care for all those in need. Michigan Ascension always

Follow the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding the use of personal protective equipment. We are accepting donations from companies and community members as a precautionary measure for unpredictable circumstances as we work to contain the

COVID-19 spread.

