Drive-Thru coronavirus testing site opens in the San Fernando Valley – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Coronavirus testing began on Tuesday at the Hansen Dam Park in Pacoima.

Tents were set up in the parking lot and traffic cones were put up to direct drivers as workers prepared to accept the first round of people arriving for the test.

%MINIFYHTML160e476079996c7c04b83a13740e664211% %MINIFYHTML160e476079996c7c04b83a13740e664212%

RELATED: LA buys 20K coronavirus test kits from a South Korean company

Los Angeles Police Department officers were on scene to keep traffic flow and people under control.

Testing at Osbourne Street and Dronefield Avenue park was by appointment only.