Drake tells Rihanna to drop her new album

What can help everyone stay upbeat in these difficult times? A new Rihanna album duh

Amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Duck and the founder of Fenty crossed paths digitally thanks to the live broadcast of 1Oak's "Isolation Station,quot; on Tuesday night.

ME! News learned that the singer approached the A-list club itself, Richie AkivaAnd, in the name of social distancing, they had DJ Spade Host the solo live stream from the basement of the Big Apple hot spot. Fun for a purpose, the live stream featured a link to donate to the Children & # 39; s Health Fund in New York, which the club will continue to raise money for this week.

For eagle-eyed fans, the live feed featured comments not only from RiRi, but also from her famous ex.

While Rihanna amused herself with the moment, joking that her people were "trapped,quot; outside the club in a comment about the DJ Spade account, Drake took the opportunity to ask her for something fans are desperately wanting: new music.