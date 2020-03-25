Drake sends a flirtatious message to Rihanna on IG Live, she tells him to have 'some water'

%MINIFYHTMLb415991fefc0b03cab656d2b6e333ac611% %MINIFYHTMLb415991fefc0b03cab656d2b6e333ac612%

Despite previously saying that she and Duck they are no longer friends, Rihanna He has apparently re-interacted with the Canadian rapper. Additionally, fans were able to see how their conversation was going when the two stars exchanged comments during DJ SpadeLive Instagram session on Tuesday, March 24.

As DJ Spade continued to entertain viewers with his music, Drake joked with Rihanna at one point by leaving a comment saying, "You can't buy Robyn (Rihanna's real name)." Then she continued in capital letters: "THE DUB PLATE COMES NICE AS A FORTY FOUNDATION," to which Rihanna replied, "Give Drake some water." In response, the success creator of "God's Plan" said, "Hahahahahaha, you have a bad attitude."

Rihanna didn't reply, but that didn't stop Drake from mentioning her. Mocking the fact that the "Diamonds" singer has yet to release her long-awaited album, "Hotline Bling" hitmaker said, "Rihanna is releasing R12 right now."

Drake and Rihanna were rumored to be dating and dating for years, though she constantly denied the rumors and insisted that they were just friends. In an interview with Variety in 2018, the "Umbrella" singer revealed that they were no longer friends. "We do not have a friendship now, but we are not enemies either. It is what it is," he said at the time.

During the interview, Rihanna also addressed her speech at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, where she presented him with the Video Vanguard Award and professed his love for her. About the speech, he said, "The VMA is such a fan-centric award show, so having that energy around me and meeting the people who had received the award in the past made me feel like a big problem. Waiting through that speech was probably the most awkward part. I don't like many compliments; I don't like to be exploited. "