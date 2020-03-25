Dr. Oz asks the President and Vice President about the availability of medications and how long the isolation should last – Up News Info Detroit

In a virtual town hall on Fox News on Tuesday, Dr. Oz asked President Trump about his goal of reopening the country for Easter and spoke to Vice President Mike Pence and the Task Force on the government's position on accelerating clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine and Z-Pak azithromycin while meeting the demand of front-line physicians who want these pills for their patients and for themselves.

They also discuss how our government can increase production and how long until we have enough drugs.

Furthermore, with the experimental antimalarial combination drug that shows some promise from France, China and some patients in the USA. In the USA, we speak with other physicians who use this protocol in their patients with COVID-19. Dr. Oz also takes a closer look at why young people are now the majority of those hospitalized with the virus.

