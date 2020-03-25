Donald Trump's Media Attack Invites Questions About His Motivations – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML073276814710965b879e282fc47700cd11% %MINIFYHTML073276814710965b879e282fc47700cd12%

President Donald Trump again attacked the media at his latest coronavirus press conference, but the trigger was a question about a tweet he sent out Wednesday afternoon, alleging that the media wants the economy to falter to harm his reelection chances. .

Trump tweeted: "LameStream Media is the dominant force to try to keep my country closed as long as possible in hopes that it will detract from my electoral success. Real people want to go back to work as soon as possible. We will be stronger than never!

But that raised doubts among journalists about whether his statement, which wants to lift the guidelines for social distancing and "reopen" the country for Easter, is based on his own political considerations.

%MINIFYHTML073276814710965b879e282fc47700cd15% %MINIFYHTML073276814710965b879e282fc47700cd16% Related story Harvey Weinstein "OK" after testing positive for coronavirus; Producer remains in isolation in prison

At the briefing, CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid asked, "Is this Easter timeline based on your political interests?"

"The media would like to see me do poorly in the election," Trump replied.

Later, Reid chimed in: “Lawmakers and economists on both sides of the aisle have said that reopening the country for Easter is not a good idea. What is that plan based on?

"I think there are certain people who would like it not to open so quickly," Trump said. "I think there are certain people who would like it to go bad financially because they feel that would be very good in terms of defeating me at the ballot box. I don't think that's the case, but I think it's the case that there are many people in their profession who want that to happen. "

He went on and said to Reid: "I think it is very clear that there are people in your profession who write false news, you do it."

He added: "They would love to see me, for whatever reason, because we have done an excellent job." No one has done the work that we have done. And it's lucky that you have this group here right now for this problem. Or you wouldn't even have a country left. "

After Trump left the briefing, Vice President Mike Pence and other members of the coronavirus task force continued to answer questions. CNN and MSNBC eventually pulled away from the briefings while Fox News stayed with him.

The briefings have generated large audiences for news networks. According to Nielsen, 11 million viewers watched Tuesday's briefing on all three news channels: Fox News had 5.5 million, CNN had 3.1 million and MSNBC had 2.4 million. Those figures do not include the audiences they watch on broadcast networks and web platforms.