Donald Trump harmfully retweets his daughter Tiffany's dangerous suggestion that people should be quarantined for only 8 days if they test positive for COVID-19!

It seems that President Donald Trump ignored the advice of health experts once again and instead chose to follow someone else's advice when it comes to the Coronavirus pandemic – his daughter's! Naturally, many social media users were horrified to see that Donald had retweeted Tiffany Trump's post about people infected with COVID-19 who only had to be quarantined for 8 days!

The reason is that, in reality, medical specialists recommend no less than 15 days in total isolation for those who tested positive for the virus or even suspect they have it.

That said, the president who posts that 8 days is more than enough is obviously very damaging and dangerous, as that's not correct, but American citizens can rely on their posts for information on what to do.

When it comes to Trump, he believes the United States should be back to business as usual by Easter Sunday!

At a town hall on March 24 on Fox News, he did not hesitate to say that he would love for everything to return to normal on April 12!

After all, he thinks Easter is a "very special day,quot; and so he would love to see "crowded churches throughout our country."

It is worrying that the president himself is encouraging people to organize into large, close groups again in just over two weeks, even though doctors warn people that COVID-19 is definitely not even close to disappearing.

So while we haven't seen the worst of the contagion, Trump urges citizens to ignore all the rules in place for everyone's safety.

Furthermore, he also thinks that 8 days in self-quarantine for those who have already been infected is enough despite the CDC and WHO emphasizing that 2 weeks is the incubation period and how many people should be kept in total isolation to avoid infecting. to others.



