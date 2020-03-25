Donald Trump gives a dizzying answer why he wants the country to reopen at Easter despite warnings from health experts about the coronavirus

For the past 24 hours, Donald Trump has been repeating over and over that he plans to reopen the government for Easter, even though medical experts are against it due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Many Democratic politicians and U.S. citizens have been pleading with Trump to continue to advocate for social distancing and blockades to stop the spread of the virus that has now killed more than 17,000 people.

At his daily briefing, the controversial president was asked why he targeted Easter to restart the American economy.

When CNN White House correspondent Kaitlin Collins pushed for more details on the date, Trump stated: "Mr. President, you just reiterated that you hoped to have the country open at Easter. You said earlier that you would like to see churches You fill that day. My question is that you have two doctors on stage with you. Have any of them told you that it's a realistic timeline? "

He continued: "I think we are looking at a timeline. We are discussing it. We had a very good meeting today. If you put it all together, it will probably be another nine days and another two and a half weeks. It is a period of time that is longer than the original two weeks. So let's go see it. We will only do it if it's good, and maybe we will do country sections. We make great sections of the country that could also be. We are very in touch with (Dr.) Tony (Fauci) and with (Dr.) Deborah (Birx) in everything we're doing. "

Collins then asked Trump: "Who suggested Easter? Who suggested that date?

Trump had this strange response: "I thought it was a beautiful moment, a beautiful timeline."

Collins added: "So that wasn't based on any of the data …?"

Trump stated: “It was based on a certain level of weeks from the time we started. And it happened that it came, we were actually thinking in terms of before. I would love to see it come even earlier. But I think it would be a beautiful timeline. "

Then ABC News's Jonathan Karl followed up with these facts: "Mr. President, if you look at what we have seen in the last day, you will have seen the number of known cases of coronavirus in the country double in just two days. Another 95 people died in the past 24 hours. The New York governor said this is spreading like a bullet train across the country. And the Louisiana governor says his state may not be able to handle the cases they face in early April. So what are you seeing in all this that leads you to think that we can reopen at Easter or before?

Trump said: "We are working with all of them. We may be talking about large sections of our country because there are sections of our country that we do not speak of that are doing incredibly well. They have very few incidents or problems, very few numbers. It is very they may never be subject to what is happening in New York. "

POTUS could begin to create tension between the blue and red states.



