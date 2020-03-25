Doctor's Note: Can herd immunity resolve coronavirus? The | Coronavirus pandemic

When we get sick with an infection, be it fungal, bacterial, or viral, our bodies build up immunity to that infection, so if we are exposed to it again, we are equipped to fight it.

In some cases, this immunity is only short term. The influenza virus, for example, mutates each season and affects a new strain. This means that you can still get the flu the following year, but it would be extremely unlikely and unfortunate to get it twice in one season.

%MINIFYHTML19a0efe1a4b700ec18118a5b53f7fffc11% %MINIFYHTML19a0efe1a4b700ec18118a5b53f7fffc12%

In other cases, immunity lasts for the rest of your life. For example, most people will only get chickenpox (a virus) once in their lives. For those few who catch it more than once, it may be because they have a problem with their immune system.

Can you get coronavirus twice?

For the coronavirus, there have been some reports of patients testing positive for the coronavirus shortly after discharge, despite apparently recovering from the initial infection. One patient was from Osaka in Japan and the other from Chengdu city in China. There may be other cases that are unknown at this time.

Researchers He suspects that instead of these people being reinfected, there may be flaws in the testing process whereby low levels of the virus were not detected when patients were discharged from the hospital.

Other studies they suggest that people can still test positive long after recovery. So while it cannot be entirely ruled out that coronavirus can be contracted twice in one season, at present it seems unlikely.

How do you become immune?

There are two ways to become immune to an infection. One is through the natural process of catching it and building an immunity; the other is to have a vaccine against it.

Due to the body's ability to develop immunity, once a sufficient number of the population has had an infection, or been vaccinated against it, the infection is no longer as active within the population and is not transmitted from person to person. another so easily.

This means that those who have not had the infection or cannot receive the vaccine are more protected. This is what is known as collective immunity.

More doctor's notes:

The reasons why someone may not be able to get vaccinated will depend on the vaccine itself. They might be allergic to the components of the vaccine; that they have a compromised immune system that would not respond adequately to the vaccine; that are outside the recommended age range; or who are pregnant or have specific conditions that are not suitable for the vaccine.

It is often people who cannot receive the vaccine who are most at risk for the consequences of the disease. That is why we rely on collective immunity to protect those who cannot otherwise obtain immunity.

The number of people who need to contract the virus or vaccine to protect the most vulnerable is different for each infection.

To stop the spread of measles in the UK, for example, it takes 95% vaccination to achieve herd immunity. In the case of coronavirus, the UK's Chief Scientific Adviser has set it needs to be around 60 percent. Scientists derive this value through highly complex models of the virus and by determining how contagious it is.

Although coronavirus has so far been shown to be a fairly mild infection for most young , healthy people, for the elderly or with underlying health problemsIt can be serious and life threatening. It is this group that we are trying to protect with collective immunity.

What does 'flatten the curve' mean?

However, to produce collective immunity in the absence of a vaccine, 60 percent of the population would have to contract the virus. The time it would take for this to happen would depend entirely on how well we are containing it through self-isolation and social distancing.

This is known as "flattening the curve,quot; because it refers to the graph that represents the number of people who contract the virus over time. The more we practice self-isolation and social distancing, the longer it will take for everyone to grasp it.

Therefore, flattening the curve refers to the idea of ​​slowing the spread of the virus so that fewer people become infected.



As we learn more about the virus, the percentage of the population that needs to be immune can change to achieve herd immunity.

This does not mean that the government wants to throw the rest of us under a bus, but even as we try to delay the spread of the disease, it is unlikely that it is a virus that we can stop completely.

However, we can delay it, so if the younger, healthier population is exposed to this virus (which seems inevitable) slowly, we can ease the initial pressure on our healthcare systems and give ourselves time to develop a vaccine. In this way, the plan is to protect our vulnerable population and keep deaths to a minimum by allowing those best equipped to fight it to catch it first.

After the recent surge in cases and deaths in the UK, the government changed tactics and advocated social distancing and, in the case of the extremely vulnerable, complete self-isolation.

In other parts of the world, the approach has varied from country to country. Some entered a complete police blockade rather quickly, blocking borders and closing schools, while others, like the United Kingdom, took a more voluntary, "soft, gentle,quot; approach.

By initiating measures of social distancing, fewer people will become infected, which, of course, is the goal. However, this means that our herd immunity rate will take longer to reach naturally.

As a result, when we get out of social distancing measures, there will be minimal background immunity, and our number of acutely infected will increase again.

Although this may be the case, if you can "get in and out,quot; of social distancing measures in a controlled way throughout the year, it is theorized that health services in different countries can cope with numbers better and more intensively. Hospital care units will not overflow completely.