‘Doctor Who’ star Jodie Whittaker offers "emergency broadcast" – Deadline

An alien time lord is concerned that an increase in worry has been detected on earth. So the 13th Doctor, aka Jodie Whittaker, has sent out an "emergency broadcast" to offer some hope.

Using the name Doctor Who on BBC America, The Doctor said that she herself was isolated, "Hiding. From an army of sontarans. But keep that to yourself.

The solution to the problem is one that even a Dalek could endorse (although that's doubtful since they want to exterminate us). But Whittaker reminds us 1) Remember, you will get over it; 2) Tell jokes. Even the bad guys; 3) Be nice. Even kinder than yesterday; 4) Listen to science and doctors; 5) Stay strong, be positive

BBC America also offers Twitter fans a group review from March 26 to April 4 every day at 3 PM ET. Suddenly it is season 12.