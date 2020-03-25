Dillian Whyte says Deontay Wilder will regret the 'ridiculous' decision of enforcing a third fight with Tyson Fury | Boxing news

%MINIFYHTML0eb8620722986f3144b8bd9a8f1e300611% %MINIFYHTML0eb8620722986f3144b8bd9a8f1e300612%





Dillian Whyte is a mandatory challenger for the WBC heavyweight title

%MINIFYHTML0eb8620722986f3144b8bd9a8f1e300613% %MINIFYHTML0eb8620722986f3144b8bd9a8f1e300614%

Dillian Whyte says Deontay Wilder no longer deserves his reputation as a "devastating puncher,quot; and will regret his "ridiculous,quot; decision to enforce a third fight with Tyson Fury.

%MINIFYHTML0eb8620722986f3144b8bd9a8f1e300615% %MINIFYHTML0eb8620722986f3144b8bd9a8f1e300616%

The American's WBC title reign ended with an arrest loss to Fury in his Las Vegas rematch last month, but Wilder still activated a clause in his contract to face Fury again, though the coronavirus could delay a planned fight this summer.

Whyte, who was made to wait until February 2021 for his mandatory WBC title shot, believes Wilder is only condemning himself to another humble loss at the hands of Fury, having claimed a hotly contested draw at their original meeting in December 2018.

Tyson Fury stopped Deontay Wilder in the seventh round of their rematch

"Yes, it's ridiculous, considering he lost the first fight," Whyte said. Sky Sports. "I think Tyson Fury is better than him in every department.

"What will change now that it has not changed in the last 12-15 years? Nothing, nothing will change."

Wilder's explosive sequence of knockout victories suddenly stopped against Fury, who resisted his renowned right-hand man in the early stages of his comeback fight, and Whyte questioned whether the limitations of & # 39; The Bronze Bomber & # 39; they had been exposed.

I would have destroyed it and he knows it Dillian Whyte in Deontay Wilder

"He can't jab, he can't box," Whyte said. "His balance is terrible, his neck is too weak and he doesn't hit as hard as everyone says."

"For him, it's more time and speed, which allowed him to knock out the guys he did. It's not like he's such a devastating puncher. Look at his record, he really hasn't knocked out anyone notable."

"Now you know why the coward ran away from me for so long. I have been his No. 1 challenger since 2017, but he never wanted to fight me and he ducked and deflected my legitimate shot for 900 days, pathetically hiding behind the WBC and begging them to allow him to fight with Someone other than me. He would have destroyed it and he knows it. "

Whyte is preparing for his next fight against Alexander Povetkin

Charles Martin, another former world champion in America, has announced he could target the winner of Whyte's next fight against Alexander Povetkin in Manchester on May 2, live. Sky Sports box office.

Whyte dismissed this verbal challenge and warned the former IBF holder that he would receive another crushing loss after his second-round knockout by Anthony Joshua at The O2 in 2016.

"These American heavyweights are famous for talking shit, but listen, you really need to be careful what you want," Whyte said.

Charles Martin has welcomed a possible fight with Whyte

"It could come true. It could come to London and clean up again, like the last time you were here. But if you want it, you can have it!"