Digital payment: contactless payments can help reduce contagion: EU banking regulator – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML83fcef768b637c606d0d8dc5482c8ad211% %MINIFYHTML83fcef768b637c606d0d8dc5482c8ad212%

The European Union's banking watchdog on Wednesday told payment companies to make it easier for customers to make contactless payments, to help reduce the risk of contracting coronavirus.

Following advice from the World Health Organization, the European Banking Authority (EBA) said that payment service companies could help limit the spread of the virus by facilitating payments without physical contact, such as the use of cash.

Contactless payments involve having a debit or credit card over a payment terminal or using mobile phone applications such as Google Pay or Apple Pay.

%MINIFYHTML83fcef768b637c606d0d8dc5482c8ad213% %MINIFYHTML83fcef768b637c606d0d8dc5482c8ad214%

The EBA said it was encouraging payment companies to increase, when possible, contactless payment limits to 50 euros ($ 54) per transaction, as allowed by EU rules.

%MINIFYHTML83fcef768b637c606d0d8dc5482c8ad215% %MINIFYHTML83fcef768b637c606d0d8dc5482c8ad216%

In France, which is under closure due to the coronavirus, Parisian bakeries are already urging customers to use contactless payments.

To protect bus drivers, authorities in the Paris region have also introduced an option to pay for tickets via text message.

The EBA said it would allow payment companies to be exempt from so-called strong customer authentication, which means more than one check of a customer's identity to prevent fraud, up to the 50-euro limit.

"EBA encourages consumers and merchants to take the necessary health precautions when providing or using point of sale terminals to pay for products in the store that require a PIN, even considering all available payment methods, such as contactless or remote payments, "said the watchdog.

Payments company Worldline told Reuters that it was hearing from some merchants that cash was no longer being accepted and contactless payments were encouraged or required.

In the first days of closure in France, online bank N26 saw a relative increase in the mix of transactions towards card payments versus a drop in ATM withdrawals, Jeremie Rosselli, its general manager for France, told Reuters.

