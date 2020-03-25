Did Meghan Markle ban Prince Harry from seeing his father who has a coronavirus?

%MINIFYHTML42010b409d1550e597387532e5ad438811% %MINIFYHTML42010b409d1550e597387532e5ad438812%

Did Meghan Markle forbid Prince Harry to see his father, Prince Charles, who tested positive for Coronavirus? That is the subject of an exclusive report in the Daily Mail, published on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The world was shocked when they learned that Prince Charles tested positive, and many wonder what that means for the rest of the monarchy. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to the UK around March 10 for what would be their last royal engagements and additional reports say they are self-isolating in Vancouver. The Daily Mail report also comes at a time when many people blame Meghan Markle for alienating Prince Harry from her family, and some believe she is trying to isolate him and keep him away from his family.

According to the Daily Mail, a source told the publication that Meghan Markle absolutely forbids Prince Harry to travel at this time. The store stated the following.

"Meghan said that Harry has been in contact with his father … Of course, he is frustrated. She said they are both frustrated because they are doers and want to do much more to help."

%MINIFYHTML42010b409d1550e597387532e5ad438813% %MINIFYHTML42010b409d1550e597387532e5ad438814%

%MINIFYHTML42010b409d1550e597387532e5ad438815% %MINIFYHTML42010b409d1550e597387532e5ad438816%

While a source previously told the Daily Mail that the Coronavirus pandemic has brought the family closer, including the two princes, many people still resent Meghan and blame her for Prince Harry so far from his family.

You can see the exclusive Daily Mail report below.

EXCLUSIVE: #Meghan sets the #law Y # prohibitions Harry returns to the UK to see Prince Charles infected with coronavirus as he plans to foster a black lab called Cole to help 'ease the strain on animal shelters'.

via https://t.co/zWGYbsNUR6 #control https://t.co/QLox8HEAAL – Lisa C Alexander (@ LisaCAlexander1) March 25, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic started in China in December 2019. Due to travel and tourism, it spread from China around the world and has currently impacted 172 countries. The death toll is 20,946 and is growing exponentially. It should be remembered that most people who get Coronavirus and test positive will have a mild case and will recover without any outside help.

But for those who develop serious complications, the description of what they endure is downright brutal. The virus replicates and can affect the lungs, causing pneumonia. Even then, some people will respond to breathing treatments and recover. For others, the virus will spread from the lungs to other organs and can lead to death.

For those with 2-3 underlying health conditions, the risk of developing severe complications with the coronavirus is great.

Prince Charles is said to be experiencing a mild case.

Ad %MINIFYHTML42010b409d1550e597387532e5ad438832% %MINIFYHTML42010b409d1550e597387532e5ad438832%

What do you think about the report? Do you think Meghan Markle is demanding too much from Prince Harry?



Post views:

3