Did Meek Mill have a coronavirus?

Rapper Meek Mill jumped on Twitter and shared that in December he fell ill with a disease that sounds quite identical to the coronavirus.

"I was extremely ill in December around Christmas with flu-like symptoms … every day I said to myself that an older person cannot survive this! I lost about 15 pounds and could barely move! I was never this bad. sick … a doctor never told me what it was, "he tweeted.

He never says it was coronavirus, but the fact that he's tweeting in the midst of a national blockade seems like he's definitely alluding to it.

Although we are in March, there are reports that the virus could have affected the nation in December, although some reports say it could have been even earlier.

We are glad that Meek feels better.

Her tweet comes the same day that rapper Slim Thug revealed that he had been diagnosed with the virus after getting sick.