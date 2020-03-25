Diagnosing Prince Charles' coronavirus is a 'great wake-up call' for prince harry

WENN

The Duke of Sussex, who had announced that he resigned as a member of the royal family, reportedly takes the news of his father's illness "very badly" and "feels guilty for not being closer to home at the moment" .

Prince Charles' diagnosis of coronavirus has reportedly hit Prince Harry hard. Hours after it was announced that the Prince of Wales had tested positive for COVID-19, reports emerged that the news of the test result was a "big wake-up call" for his youngest son, who announced in January that he was giving a step forward. down as high-ranking members of the royal family.

The husband of Meghan Markle it was said that he had taken the news of his father's diagnosis "very badly". A source told In Touch Weekly: "Despite his ups and downs, Harry loves his father. Hearing that he is ill with a life-threatening illness is a huge wake-up call, and he feels guilty for not being closer to home in this moment". "

Currently in Canada with his wife Meghan and son Archie, the Duke of Sussex was allegedly desperate to return home. However, the source noted that Charles "tried to reassure Harry by saying that there is nothing he can do [because Charles is in self-isolation]." The older royalty also "promised him he had nothing to worry about."

The bright side of Charles' coronavirus diagnosis was repairing the relationship between Harry and his older brother, Prince William. "Harry and William are now talking again and this has healed the ongoing crack," said a palace insider, UK Fox News correspondent Neil Sean. "Both brothers linked up with Charles via video and joked and made him happy that they were together again."

On Wednesday morning, March 25, Clarence House revealed that Prince Charles had been tested two days earlier and has since learned that he had contracted the virus. In the published statement, it was detailed that Lady Diana's ex-husband, who showed "mild symptoms" since Sunday, "maintains good health and has been working from home for the past few days, as usual."