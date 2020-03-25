DGA says major studies have agreed to increase the 2-week pay for below-the-line members who lost their jobs at the Coronavirus shutdown – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML6aa3ac56f45e4fab72bcaffa0d0da74f11% %MINIFYHTML6aa3ac56f45e4fab72bcaffa0d0da74f12%

DGA leaders said tonight that major studios "have committed to two weeks' pay" for many non-director members who lost their jobs due to the closure of the movie and television production coronavirus, and that the guild has been "speeding up" residual payments "worth" tens of millions of dollars so you have this important source of income in your hands right away. "The union also offers" leniency "in dues for members who are unable to pay due to the shutdown .

"As the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on our health, our work, our community and the economy as a whole continue to develop, your Guild is working hard for you," said DGA President Thomas Schlamme and National Executive Director Russ Hollander tonight in his last message. to its members. "With film, television and commercial production suspended for the time being, and our news members working hard to keep the world informed, we have been in touch with many of you who have shared what they think. While the situation remains fluid We know that you are looking for security in a sea of ​​unknowns. Your Guild is here to be that beacon while we continue fighting in the front. For your protection. For your rights And for your tranquility.

"Our contract staff and field representatives have been working nonstop, connecting with hundreds of members about their individual work situations and advocating on their behalf," they said. "They have been in constant contact with studios, networks and other employers, our sister guilds and unions, entertainment agents and attorneys. As part of that work, major studios have committed to two weeks pay to take our members below of the line affected by production closings, and we are in talks with other employers demanding they do the same or better. We are also working hard to ensure relief for directors. For those of you working on the news, we are lobbying local networks and stations to provide a safe workplace.

"In anticipation of the current order to & # 39; Stay at home & # 39; that has been instituted, our Waste department (and staff from other departments) worked around the clock and on weekends before the order to expedite thousands of tens of millions of waste checks to give you this important source of income in your hands immediately. As additional verifications are delivered, the team continues their incredible work to turn them around as quickly as possible.

"We are also aware," they said, "that some of you have expressed concern about your DGA dues. Quarterly dues reports will proceed as scheduled in April and members will be required to report their earnings. For members who are unable to pay their dues, we have made the decision to refrain from suspending members for non-payment until July 1, at which time we will assess the situation, but if you are lucky enough to be able to pay your dues at this time, do so. to help operate our Guild so that we can continue to protect you during this pandemic. But then again, if you're in trouble and can't pay right now, there is leniency. "

On the healthcare front, Schlamme and Hollander said: “We know that many of you are concerned and eager to lower your minimums. The Plans are in the process of preparing a newsletter that specifically states this. But we want to assure those of you whose current coverage expires on March 31 that if you met your minimum earnings threshold ($ 35,000 in covered earnings) from January 2019 to December 2019, you will be covered until March 31, 2021. To reiterate, even if you didn't make a profit in the first quarter of 2020, you're still protected for next year. "

They also noted that the union has been fighting for federal and state aid for Hollywood workers who have lost their jobs at once, and that "we are so close to seeing tangible results. Hopefully by the time I get this, a bill with measures expected to include expanded unemployment benefits and "pandemic unemployment" benefits to ensure that entertainment industry workers who are not eligible for traditional unemployment can receive comparable weekly benefits. "