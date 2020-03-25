Detroit Police Department employee dies of coronavirus, others under quarantine – Up News Info Detroit

Home Local News Detroit Police Department employee dies of coronavirus, others under quarantine – Up...

(DETROIT Up News Info) – The Detroit Police Department says a 38-year-old 911 call recipient died yesterday of the coronavirus.

The department has not released the employee's name, but they said he was an 11-year veteran of the department.

Nine other employees have tested positive for coronavirus.

282 remain in quarantine.

