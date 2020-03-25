Detroit Police Department employee dies of coronavirus, others under quarantine – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – The Detroit Police Department says a 38-year-old 911 call recipient died yesterday of the coronavirus.

The department has not released the employee's name, but they said he was an 11-year veteran of the department.

%MINIFYHTML3f2e1a99da6c2a97f7a5822c2a29af3113% %MINIFYHTML3f2e1a99da6c2a97f7a5822c2a29af3114%

Nine other employees have tested positive for coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTML3f2e1a99da6c2a97f7a5822c2a29af3115% %MINIFYHTML3f2e1a99da6c2a97f7a5822c2a29af3116%

282 remain in quarantine.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.