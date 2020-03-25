Detroit Police Department employee dies of coronavirus, others under quarantine – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML3f2e1a99da6c2a97f7a5822c2a29af3111% %MINIFYHTML3f2e1a99da6c2a97f7a5822c2a29af3112%
(DETROIT Up News Info) – The Detroit Police Department says a 38-year-old 911 call recipient died yesterday of the coronavirus.
The department has not released the employee's name, but they said he was an 11-year veteran of the department.
Nine other employees have tested positive for coronavirus.
282 remain in quarantine.
