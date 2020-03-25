Detroit police captain dies of coronavirus complications – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTMLfcba7724b64861fde944e19b539032a511% %MINIFYHTMLfcba7724b64861fde944e19b539032a512%

DETROIT (AP) – A Detroit police captain has become the second member of the department to die of complications from the coronavirus.

The captain was in his 50s, Chief James Craig said Tuesday. She was not believed to have had underlying health problems.

A 38-year-old civilian who answered calls at the police department's 911 center died Monday.

The police department said Wednesday that nine officers have been confirmed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. As of Monday, more than 280 Detroit officers were out of work awaiting test results or quarantine, although approximately 150 were expected to return by the end of the week.

Craig did not release the name of the police captain.

"He was a highly respected commander in the police department," Craig told The Detroit News. "Many revered him as an iconic figure, loved by many, but followed by more."

As of Tuesday, nearly 1,800 people had tested positive for coronavirus in Michigan. Approximately 73% of the cases, about 1,300, were in Wayne County, which is the home of Detroit, or adjacent Oakland County. Meanwhile, COVID-19 deaths in Michigan increased by nine on Tuesday, to at least 24.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer warned that Beaumont Health, which has eight hospitals in Wayne and Oakland counties, was reaching full capacity. She has issued an order to stay home for the state.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia and death.

