Denver's Stay-At-Home Order Goes Into Effect After One Sunny Late Afternoon

Denver residents couldn't have asked for a more pleasant afternoon on Tuesday for their latest trips to clothing stores, playgrounds and at least one ice cream parlor.

At 5 p.m., cell phones rang with the city's public safety alert. It was a notification that most knew would come: The city is effectively closed for at least two weeks, as a result of a stay-at-home order announced Monday by Mayor Michael Hancock granting some exceptions. It is the latest effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Those final hours allowed small moments of escape before the city retreated inside.

In Commons Park near downtown, dozens of people walked, tossed balls for their dogs, rested on the grassy hill in the sun, and filled the air with laughter as they ate in groups, largely well separated from each other. Many of those activities, except individual exercise, are now prohibited in parks.

Lauren Danielson, 36, and her partner, Rossinni Alba, 32, savored the fresh air as they kicked a soccer ball. They live nearby.

"Prior to this announcement, we had interactions with perhaps one or two of our friends, a total of four people in the past two weeks," said Danielson. "We are planning to cut off any interactions with people who are not 6 feet away. I just hope they know what they are talking about," he said of city officials, "and that this will be for the best. It is not the worst in the world. to be ordered to sit on my couch and watch television. "

Hancock's order also closes "nonessential businesses,quot; and some public places. It will last until April 10, unless you decide to extend it.

The order allows residents to venture out to buy groceries, visit doctors, fill medications, and exercise. And it includes a number of exemptions that allow some types of companies to keep their doors open or their employees on site. But more Denver employers face a choice between moving most employees to work from home on Wednesday or, if that's not an option, temporarily shutting down.

Little Man Ice Cream followed the lead of the city order and went into recess at 5 p.m. Tuesday at all of its Denver locations, though they weren't required to. Some other ice cream parlors remain open, offering take-out or delivery service, but business has been slow for most, including Little Man.

Michael Pannier was among a half-dozen people in line a few minutes before 5 in his iconic giant milk can in Lower Highland, there to buy pints while his pregnant wife waited in the car.

In Stapleton, the now-closed Central Park playgrounds were popular throughout the afternoon, but a few other parks, particularly in western Denver, offered a calmer respite.

Chad Hadersbeck and Rory Conrad launched a Frisbee on the road near Paco Sanchez Park. Conrad said they go to the park twice a month and hope to continue doing so.

"I feel like everything changes from day to day, but if that's what we have to do to keep everyone safe, we have to do it," Hadersbeck said of the new city rules.

New restrictions in a new reality

The Denver stay-at-home order was the first to be announced in the metro area, with Boulder and several other areas beginning to follow suit. So far, Governor Jared Polis has delayed a state order to stay home.

Such an edict adds just a few more restrictions to the already drastic changes that many residents have made in just a couple of weeks. But for those who have circumvented the previous orientation of city and state, order means great changes.

In his announcement, Hancock lamented that Denver's city parks drew large crowds over the weekend. City parks will remain open, but the order prohibits virtually any outdoor activity in them except individual or family exercise. Playgrounds, dog parks, tennis and basketball courts, and golf courses will be closed.

"This is no longer a recommendation," Hancock said Monday.

Denver was still adjusting Tuesday night. On East Colfax Avenue, pedestrian traffic remained constant as the deadline came and went, although there were fewer people than usual at the time. In the Atomic Cowboy yard, the couples sat down and chatted around 5:45 p.m.

A couple of hours earlier, Lorenzo Mathis, 36, wasted his time with his fiancé in front of downtown Union Station while waiting for a bus back to Stapleton. Her work at Walmart will continue to feed her five children, for now. But he was skeptical about Hancock's action.

"I think it is too early to make the right decision. You are sending a huge panic to millions of,quot; metropolitan area residents, "he said." We saw what happened (Monday) as soon as they made the call. "

Initially, Hancock's initial order sparked a crazy rush toward liquor stores and pot shops, even those outside the city limits, causing the kind of lines and crowds it was intended to discourage. Hours later, the mayor reversed the decision to treat those businesses as non-essential.

Points of sale reduce staff or close

Other types of businesses are not as fortunate.

In Stapleton, the bustling streets and sidewalks of the Northfield Mall were unusually quiet at 3:30 p.m. On Tuesday and mysteriously, an hour later, when employees erected large red A-shaped signs at the entrances to make the closure of the retail district official.

Whimsy Studios co-owner Stine Hildre said that after seeing little traffic in the past two weeks, the order to stay home has meant layoffs. The store will have a full-time employee, plus her. Hildre's husband and co-owner is a National Guard doctor who is helping with the response to the coronavirus.

"We are changing our business model from painting classes in the studio to painting classes online," said Hildre. "We have these take-out kits that people can take home, and then we have a video on our website so they can follow it."

The 16th Street Mall, too, was strangely quiet near the Lower Downtown, even before the deadline.

On Wazee Street, the iconic Rockmount Ranch Wear store was dark. But the notice in his window was optimistic: “When Papa Jack founded Rockmount in 1946, he overcame all kinds of challenges, as did all companies over time. This too shall pass."

Even some small businesses that may remain open under city command are struggling. Intermountain Radiator and Muffler on Federal Boulevard on West 25th Avenue has seen businesses plummet, with about 10% of normal customer traffic through Tuesday, owner Riley Meehan said.

"I think it is because people are scared," said Meehan, who has owned the store for 40 years. Still, he feels that the steps taken are necessary.

"The small businessman should really understand that they are there to support society," he said, "and it is not the government's job to support them."

