Denver apartment fire damages three units, no one is injured

A fire in an apartment in southeast Denver on Wednesday afternoon damaged three units, and firefighters controlled the fire in about 30 minutes.

There were no injuries.

#DenverFireDepartment at the scene of a second fire alarm at 9825 E. Girard Ave. has just testified under control. The fire affected three units and there were no injuries. Investigators are working to determine the cause. The crew will be on the scene for a while longer reviewing the hot spots. @DenSafetyDept pic.twitter.com/Jm71td0edt – Denver Fire Department (@Denver_Fire) March 25, 2020

Firefighters were dispatched around 2:40 p.m. to Stone Creek Village Apartments, 9825 E. Girard Ave., in a two-alarm fire, said Capt. Greg Pixley, department spokesman.

Three stacked units, first, second, and third floors, suffered severe damage. People living in the units will be temporarily displaced. The American Red Cross is providing aid to victims.

The cause is under investigation.