Denver apartment fire damages three units, no one is injured

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
A fire in an apartment in southeast Denver on Wednesday afternoon damaged three units, and firefighters controlled the fire in about 30 minutes.

There were no injuries.

Firefighters were dispatched around 2:40 p.m. to Stone Creek Village Apartments, 9825 E. Girard Ave., in a two-alarm fire, said Capt. Greg Pixley, department spokesman.

Three stacked units, first, second, and third floors, suffered severe damage. People living in the units will be temporarily displaced. The American Red Cross is providing aid to victims.

The cause is under investigation.

