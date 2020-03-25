Denton County confirms 19 new coronavirus cases bringing the total to 70 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton County Public Health announced 19 additional laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County on Wednesday night.

This increases the county total to 70 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

All 19 cases include an additional resident from the Denton State Supported Living Center, a woman in her 50s who is hospitalized.

DCPH is identifying and contacting people who may have been exposed.

DCPH will directly contact the people identified as exposed.

DCPH continues to investigate and confirm known case data as it becomes available.

The jurisdictional data in the table below may be updated due to the provision of additional clarifications from hospitals, individuals and / or jurisdictions.

The most current COVID-19 recommendations guide people with mild symptoms to stay home and isolate themselves until the following three occur:

· You have not had a fever for at least 72 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications.

· Other symptoms have improved.

· At least 7 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared.