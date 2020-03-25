Demi Lovato is dating young and restless Alum Max Ehrich

There's a new man in Demi lovatoLife!

The 27-year-old pop star is dating ex Young and restless star Max Ehrich, 28. The news comes when the two have been exchanging flirty messages with each other on Instagram in the past few days, and three months after E! News learned that she and model Austin Wilson broke up after going out for several weeks.

"Demi and Max have been seeing each other for a few weeks," a source told E! News on Wednesday. "They have been quarantined together at Demi's house and everything is going very well."

Millions of people around the world have stayed home in recent weeks amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

"Max likes music and health very much, and he doesn't like to party," the source said. "He is a good influence on Demi and they have a lot in common. They have some mutual friends in common, but Demi has been introducing Max to her closest friends through Facetime since he was quarantined. He is very new, but they are definitely hanging out and see where it leads. They've spent a lot of time together but I wouldn't say it's an exclusive relationship. "

Lovato and Ehrich have not commented on the nature of their relationship, which was first reported by We weekly.

On Monday, the actor posted on his Instagram page a black and white photo of himself shirtless, writing: "When you realize you should have packed more for your quarantined stay … have a blessed Monday filled with health, happiness, security, joy, love and laughter