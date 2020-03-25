Demi Lovato dating soap opera star Max Ehrich

%MINIFYHTML38967c0339f8c5f93bb2730b01d9221211% %MINIFYHTML38967c0339f8c5f93bb2730b01d9221212%

The hit maker & # 39; Sorry Not Sorry & # 39; has been flirting with actor & # 39; Young and the Restless & # 39; on Instagram, as they were also recently seen in Los Angeles.

Up News Info –

Demi lovato He has reportedly found love again with the American soap opera star Max Ehrich.

The pop star has been single since her brief adventure with the model ended. Austin Wilson, but the sources tell us weekly that the hitmaker "I'm sorry, I'm not sorry", 27, is dating him "Young and restless"actor.

The couple has been flirting with each other on Instagram, leading fans to believe the dating rumors are true. Demi and Max were also seen in Los Angeles last week (ending March 20, 20) after meeting a few weeks ago.