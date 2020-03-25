David Marshall says delayed coronavirus may help Scottish injuries | Football news

"Hopefully by the time the game takes place (against Israel) everyone will be fit and well and maybe it could be positive for us."





David Marshall (R) expects to appear at Euro 2021 despite one-year delay

David Marshall admits that a fully fit Scottish squad may be the only comfort crumb that can be gleaned from the coronavirus closure.

Steve Clarke's team was due to launch their Euro 2020 play-off offer against Israel on Thursday before the COVID-19 pandemic took over Europe.

The game has been archived until at least June, but Scottish Football Association chief executive Ian Maxwell admits that even those plans are "unrealistic."

Goalkeeper Marshall is well aware of how dire the current situation is as Scotland struggles to control the virus.

But turning his attention to soccer, he says the blockade can allow his teammates to regain full strength when Israel's clash finally continues.

Defenders John Souttar, Scott McKenna and Kieran Tierney have been out of action for the past few weeks, while midfielder John McGinn has not played since December.

Scotland No. 1 Marshall said Radio clyde: "It is such a difficult situation. It is something that no one could foresee.

John McGinn hasn't played since December

"It has taken everything away from us, but the reality is that the loss of life, particularly when you look at the figures in Italy and Spain, is a shock to everyone. You have to take it as seriously as possible."

"Soccer is obviously a huge thing in this country and we all miss it so much. We have had a great opportunity since November, so this game from Israel has been on our minds ever since."

"We had a lead of four or five weeks and they were even sending us some pictures of Israel and other snippets. It seemed like we were getting closer and the excitement was building. Removing it is disappointing."

"I know we had some injuries. John McGinn had just returned and some other guys as well, but I hope by the time the game is done everyone will be fit and well and maybe it could be a good thing for us."

Scotland's men have not appeared in a major tournament since 1998

The Scottish men have not participated in a major tournament since 1998 and the wait will continue after UEFA has been forced to postpone this summer's European Championship for 12 months.

Marshall, 35, hopes the delay does not ruin his hopes of appearing for his national team in a tournament that will see four games organized at Hampden.

He said: "I hope (I can still participate next year) as long as the boss agrees with that. I thought about that when it was announced that the Euros would be postponed until next year.

"Obviously at a certain age you don't know where you're going to be next year or so. We have a pretty young team, so it probably affects me more than most."

"I just need to keep the club in shape and I hope I can stay on the team."