Dave Allen signs a management agreement with MTK Global | Boxing news

Dave & # 39; The White Rhino & # 39; Allen knocked out Dorian Darch

MTK Global has confirmed a management agreement with heavyweight Dave Allen.

The & # 39; White Rhino & # 39; Doncaster's (18-5, 15 KOs) was last seen knocking out Dorian Darch and also recorded a layoff by former world champion Lucas Browne when he headed The O2.

Allen said: "I have signed friends with MTK Global and I have heard nothing but good things about how professional they are. For the past few years, I have been doing everything on my own and thought it was time to bring professional help.

Allen started 2020 with a bang

"I just want to be in the biggest fights possible. I could argue that my career has been perfect so far without the money and titles, so for the next few years it's all about preparing for financial life and hopefully picking up a belt or two. "

That said, I wouldn't change all the love and support I've had for all the money and titles in the world. I never dreamed that people would chant my name in arenas across the country, even three years ago, no matter when I became professional

"I hope to have some cooler nights like that and give people more entertainment."

MTK Global Vice President Jamie Conlan said: "This is a great signing for MTK Global and we look forward to working with one of the UK's highest profile heavyweights at Dave."

"We believe Dave has much more to accomplish. With our guidance, he can fully focus on striving to become the best 'White Rhino' he can be and win titles sooner rather than later."