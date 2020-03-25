Daniel Ricciardo on life on the farm and the social video of the tractor

%MINIFYHTMLa3fe4654e769bddd5c4a9ccf150027b211% %MINIFYHTMLa3fe4654e769bddd5c4a9ccf150027b212%

Renault driver reveals how he keeps himself busy amid the need to stay home during the coronavirus crisis







Daniel Ricciardo has explained how he spends his time at home on the farm, and the video of the tractor that made Instagram speak!

Since all Australians are urged to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Renault driver has certainly been doing just that on his parents' farm.

In a video seen over three-quarters of a million times on Instagram, Ricciardo sings to music while riding a tractor, the ultimate contrast to the high-speed skills required to be an F1 driver.

He explained everything in a live Q,amp;A video on Renault's Instagram feed:

"Dad's livelihood is moving, so he has driven them for practically his entire life. That is his business," said the Australian. "They prepare all the land to build a house, and levels and things like that.

"They had a spare on the side, it's a little old, but they leave it on the farm so I can build things and be a kid."

"I'm going to train and whatever, and then I'm not training every hour of the day, when I have some free time I do it. It's a lot of fun."

In a typically jovial spirit, Ricciardo said that when he was not training he was watching "Netflix … or looking at the stars."

"Training is definitely what keeps me in that competitive mindset," he said.

"You get mad when you train, so that's my medicine for now."

He added: "I feel like it is now a perfect thing to stay in shape as we are forced to stay in it. We can really create a training camp. I think you will see a lot of drivers and people in general, it seems quite fit when this is over. , I hope ".

Like most athletes, Ricciardo and his fellow F1 drivers are working toward an unknown starting point for activities to resume, with all Grand Prix suspended until mid-June at the earliest.

And the Renault man admitted that the long wait for the races was starting to hit home.

"Last night I saw a Monaco on board and I was a little sad," Ricciardo said of the event canceled in May 2020. "Everyone is going to hurt, Melbourne of course is so close. But we will get it back."

So much so, that it has already presented a new way of approaching the first race of the year, when the 2020 campaign begins after at least seven months without competing.

"I'm thinking about the final classification because I think T1 is going to be in chaos!" joked. "I'm going to see how it all unfolds and I will probably lead the first lap."

Esports is currently filling the racing void and Ricciardo also had a very cheeky message Lando Norris after the McLaren driver and social media star joined the live chat …

"He needs a new name! I feel like he's like the tech nerd of modern society," Ricciardo joked.

"I'm not trying to be bad … but it's everywhere on all social platforms!"