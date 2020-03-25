Daniel Bryan explains why he wants a baby boy No. 2: Look!

The path to baby number two was not easy for Brie Bella Y Daniel Bryan.

In fact, the WWE superstar (born Bryan Danielson) made this very clear in a completely new clip from Total fine Season 5 premiere (airing Thursday, April 2 at 9 p.m.).

%MINIFYHTML407c25bd8ea7227e9349dbc38dbe209113% %MINIFYHTML407c25bd8ea7227e9349dbc38dbe209114%

"Brie and I have been trying to get pregnant with baby number two, but so far we have had no luck," Bryan laments in a confessional. "We are old, so I don't expect it to happen right away. And it took us a couple of months to get pregnant with Birdie."

%MINIFYHTML407c25bd8ea7227e9349dbc38dbe209115% %MINIFYHTML407c25bd8ea7227e9349dbc38dbe209116%

Like E! readers surely know, Brie and Bryan welcomed their first child, named Birdie Danielson, in the world in May 2017. In January 2020, Brie confirmed that Birdie would be an older sister since she was pregnant with baby number two.

However, at the beginning of filming season 5, the Total fine the couple was not sure if a second child was going to happen. However, as seen in the images above, Bryan remained hopeful as he expected to have a child.