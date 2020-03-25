Dallas to close some of the city's dog park recreation areas – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Continuing with the need to maintain social distancing, the Dallas Department of Parks and Recreation announced that it will close the city's dog parks and all park recreational services.

Water fountains, restrooms, open game tennis courts, soccer fields, basketball courts, and mini soccer fields and all other amenities located within city parks now too they are off limits.

%MINIFYHTMLf6fa686ff4f559db5c75601ad91c048e13% %MINIFYHTMLf6fa686ff4f559db5c75601ad91c048e14%

“Unfortunately, we cannot afford the risk of further transmission of the normal game that occurs on tennis courts, soccer fields, basketball courts within our parks. These recreational activities allow people to come together and involve close contact and contact of a surface that can be a source of contamination, ”said John D. Jenkins, Acting Director of Parks and Recreation. "This is the last step we can take to implement additional requirements for social distancing," he said.

%MINIFYHTMLf6fa686ff4f559db5c75601ad91c048e15% %MINIFYHTMLf6fa686ff4f559db5c75601ad91c048e16%

The trails and parks will remain open, authorities said. However, only unrestricted lawns and green space in parks are available to visitors.

Park officials said they are urging residents to stay home, although they recognize the mental and physical benefits of exercising outdoors and fresh air. While in the parks, they urge residents to practice social distancing of at least six feet. Park rangers will monitor parks and trails to ensure that visitors meet the social distancing requirement.

Earlier this month, the department closed city-operated recreation centers, golf courses, tennis centers, sports fields, and playgrounds, and canceled scheduled activities and special events. Programs organized by the department, including sports field reservations and organized play, were also suspended.