Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban backs NBA to return in May | NBA News

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said he hopes the NBA can resume games on television, without crowds, in May.

"The United States needs sports right now. We need something to cheer us on. We need something to get excited about. We need a team to support, and I think the NBA can meet that need," Cuban said. FOX Business on Wednesday.

The NBA has indefinitely suspended its regular season amid the current pandemic, and at least 10 active players have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Cuban told the Dallas Morning News that he believes the NBA will be the first professional league in the United States to recover.

Image:

Cuban expects people like All Star Luka Doncic to return in two months



"I am proud of the NBA and the way we have reacted," he said. "We have led the way and hopefully we will."

"No one has perfect information right now, so all decisions are difficult, but if I had to guess based on the people I've spoken to at CDC and elsewhere, I'd say excess (for the return of the league) would be June 1 and I'll take the bass.

"Let's hope that in mid-May we start to get back to normal and the NBA is playing, maybe not with the fans, but we are playing."