Dallas Cowboys Reach Agreement with DT Dontari Poe | NFL news

Dontari Poe to Strengthen Cowboys Defensive Line

The Dallas Cowboys agreed to strike a deal with free agent defensive tackle Dontari Poe on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

Some details remain to be resolved between Poe's agent Jimmy Sexton and the Cowboys before the deal is finalized, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Selected twice in the Pro Bowl, Poe recorded four sacks and 22 tackles in 11 games last season with the Carolina Panthers.

He underwent end-of-season surgery for a torn quadriceps in November, and the Panthers declined to choose a $ 9.8 million team option.

Selected in the first round (11th overall) in the 2012 NFL Draft by Kansas City, Poe has 20.5 sacks and 278 tackles in 121 games (118 starts) with the Chiefs (2012-16), Atlanta Falcons (2017) and Panthers. (2018 -19).

Poe, who turns 30 in August, would meet with former Panthers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy. McCoy, a six-time Pro Bowl selection with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, signed a three-year contract with Dallas earlier this month.