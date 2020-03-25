Dallas Cowboys and DT Dontari Poe Reach Agreement – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

The Dallas Cowboys have gotten another great free-agent defensive tackle in free agency, former Panthers defensive tackle Dontari Poe.

Terms of the deal are not yet known, but NFL.com's Ian Rapoport is reporting the story:

the #Cowboys They agreed basic terms in a deal for free agent DT Dontari Poe, the source said. They are finalizing the language of the agreement, but it will be done. Another renowned ex # Parents DT in free agency. – Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 25, 2020

Reports emerged Monday, March 23, that Poe and the Cowboys were close to reaching a deal, and the signing was imminent.

The eleventh overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, Poe has spent time with the Kansas City Cheifs, Atlanta Falcons, and Carolina Panthers in his eight-year NFL career. He has started 74 of the 78 games he has played in. Over the past two seasons, Poe has accumulated 39 total tackles, 11 loss, nine quarterback hits and five sacks. Signing Poe would fill a major gap in the Cowboys' career defense, an area they struggled with in 2019.

Poe would be the second interior defensive lineman the Cowboys added in free agency, the team signed veteran Gerald McCoy to a three-year contract last week. Chances are, he'll become the starting nose tackle for the Cowboys and ideally tour with Antaun Woods.

The Cowboys defense will look very different in 2020, Byron Jones, Jeff Heath, Maliek Collins and Robert Quinn will play for different teams next season. The team has retained Sean Lee, Joe Thomas, Justin March and Anthony Brown. In addition to McCoy, the team has added veteran cornerback Maurice Canady.