Dallas County reports 78 additional positive coronavirus cases, 247 total – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

The Dallas County Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 78 additional positive novel coronavirus cases from 2019 (COVID-19), bringing the total number of cases in Dallas County to 247.

COVID-19's sixth death is from a woman in her 80s who was a resident of the city of Garland. She was hospitalized and had no other high-risk chronic conditions. Of the cases requiring hospitalization to date, approximately two-thirds (67%) were over the age of 60 or had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition.

"Today's sharp increase in cases is an urgent reminder that Governor Abbott must heed the pleas of doctors, nurses, and hospitals. We cannot wait any longer. Again, I ask all northern counties. Texas to immediately move to the Dallas "Stay Home Stay Safe,quot; model, as some did yesterday. That's our best chance to #Contend the curve, "said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking daily preventive measures to help prevent the spread of respiratory disease, including:

· Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical attention.

· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with your unwashed hands.

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces with a spray or household cleaning wipes.

· Cover your cough or sneeze with a disposable tissue, then throw it away. If you don't have a scarf, use your sleeve, not your hands.

