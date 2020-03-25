Da Brat talks about the departure of Bow Wow & # 39; spoiled & # 39; of & # 39; Growing Up Hip Hop & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLdf1629ed9f28553ad05ee111a561bbf811% %MINIFYHTMLdf1629ed9f28553ad05ee111a561bbf812%

Da brat has weighed on Bow wowheading of "Growing Hip Hop: AtlantaDuring an episode of "Ricky Smiley Morning Show," the WEtv personality said, "Chile, Bow Wow, comes and goes," before adding that the rapper-turned-actor might "resign one day, he the next day. .. ".

Da Brat hinted that she could see her decision coming. "He has a lot of things in the works. He has movies and he's doing all kinds of things," he said, although he believed he would return at some point. "This is your baby. He's also (executive producer) on this show. So I don't think he wants to get rid of this check."

Then he called it "spoiled", but noticed that it is a title he gave him in the past. "He may not come back this time, we don't know," continued Da Brat. "He is not sad. He has many things. Do not be sad for him."

Bow Wow hinted at his girlfriend and was rumored Angela SimmonsHe left earlier this month with an announcement on his Instagram account. "We did with Growing Up Hip Hop! We are in the biggest and best things!" So Bow Wow, whose real name is Shad Moss, wrote in the post. He then went on to tag Angela and added, "@angelasimmons let's do the unthinkable." He also added a GIF that said "CANCELED".

Bow Wow's game comes later Romeo Miller He reportedly dropped out of the program earlier this month. "Romeo nor his father (Master P) would never go against their morale for money for any network, "a source revealed to TheJasmineBrand." He hasn't been in much of this season and is focusing on his many businesses, career, and love life with his new girlfriend. "

The source went on to say: "Romeo has nothing against the cast, they are just separating and he prefers to explore the truth, not a false love triangle that the network is dragging."