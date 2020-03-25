Cynthia Bailey dances in her kitchen, flaunting a natural look without makeup

Cynthia Bailey shared a video where she walks and dances in her kitchen, just as she will when this is all over. People have to stay home as much as possible these days, as many experts explained that social distancing is the best option for now.

"Get out like this when the quarantine ends,quot; @ jtavar_ @dahextensions ", Cynthia captioned her post.

Someone wrote, "Is it just me or do you think her butt and hip have grown during this quarantine," and another follower said, "Cynthia, you should do a TikTok on how to pose in photos!" People would LOVE that. "

Another commenter posted this: "You must love hair because you're flogging it," and someone else said, "Is it me or do you think her butt and hip have grown during this quarantine?"

Someone else said: Dónde Where is Beyoncé during this quarantine? Not a word of encouraging people or anything. "

Cynthia also posted another message for her fans and followers, which is basically a conversation between Satan and Jesus. You can check it out below.

A follower posted: ‘Cynthia, this is the most beautiful and sensible thing I've read since the crown started! And I do think that is exactly what is happening. "

One commenter wrote: ‘Perhaps only in this miracle called Earth what we are experiencing has been sent by God? The air is cleaner, the water is purer, smog has risen, and animals live less fearfully. We do not listen with forest fires, hurricanes or earthquakes, perhaps a pandemic will make us listen. Wake up the world and understand that the Lord you pray to for good can send a plague! Not the entire planet Earth is suffering only the humans that inhabit this glorious place. A time when I await a worldwide reboot of what really matters, our health and the health of our planet. Peace and healing for all. "

Other than this, Cynthia recently shared a photo on her social media account showing a lot of skin while advertising in a campaign three months ago.



