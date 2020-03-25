COVID-19 in Russia: doctors warn that the number of cases is much higher | News

%MINIFYHTMLabd9a1ff5706c6966fb9483ddcc98e5a11% %MINIFYHTMLabd9a1ff5706c6966fb9483ddcc98e5a12%
While the coronavirus pandemic continues to plague Europe, Russia appears to be less affected.
One death and 658 infections have been confirmed, in a nation of 147 million people.
But as Step Vaessen of Al Jazeera reports from Moscow, some officials and doctors warn that the country may be heading for a serious outbreak.
