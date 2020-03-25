Courteney Cox and Daughter Coco team up for Hamilton Cover

This famous mother and daughter are the musical duo we need right now.
It is no secret that Courteney Cox and her 15 year old daughter Coco arquette take to the piano sometimes for a serenade. Fortunately for fans sitting around and moving around the house amid the coronavirus pandemic, the actress and her son tackled a familiar song Tuesday night: Hamilton"Burn,quot;.
With Cox accompanying her on the piano, Arquette sang the lyrics to the well-known Broadway song.
"Coco and I were quite embarrassed by our last attempt at this song when we spoke to @theellenshow … So we had to redeem ourselves. #Hamilton #burn #linmanuelmiranda ???".
As the friends alum referenced, they tried while FaceTiming with Ellen Degeneres, but they were too nervous and not yet ready to do it.
This time, however, the ladies were clearly ready to act and received rave reviews from fans.
"Coco sounds like a Disney princess," wrote one fan.
"Your posts are the ones that have saved me during this quarantine," added another.
And someone else asked what many of us wonder: "Can you go on tour?"
