Courteney Cox and Daughter Coco team up for Hamilton Cover

This famous mother and daughter are the musical duo we need right now.

It is no secret that Courteney Cox and her 15 year old daughter Coco arquette take to the piano sometimes for a serenade. Fortunately for fans sitting around and moving around the house amid the coronavirus pandemic, the actress and her son tackled a familiar song Tuesday night: Hamilton"Burn,quot;.

With Cox accompanying her on the piano, Arquette sang the lyrics to the well-known Broadway song.

"Coco and I were quite embarrassed by our last attempt at this song when we spoke to @theellenshow … So we had to redeem ourselves. #Hamilton #burn #linmanuelmiranda ???".