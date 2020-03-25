Coronavirus Vaccine Researchers Just Breaking Big News

Scientists studying the genetics of the new coronavirus are hopeful that a vaccine may have long-lasting effects, since the virus is not mutating as much as the flu, which needs a new vaccine every year.

Research varies by test population. Researchers in the United States found only a few mutations, while Icelandic geneticists reported more mutations that make the virus more contagious, but not more dangerous.

Separately, a Singapore laboratory has developed technology that can help scientists trace COVID-19 virus mutations and assess the effects of vaccine candidates faster than ever before.

The new coronavirus pandemic has claimed the lives of nearly 20,000 people out of the more than 438,000 confirmed cases recorded at the time of this writing, and will not stop any time soon. There is no miracle cure for COVID-19, although several therapies have shown promise in limited studies and are now part of a comprehensive WHO megatrial. And there is no vaccine either, although more than 20 of them are in process. A vaccine is the only cure that can prevent COVID-19, and at least two of them are already in clinical trials, including one in the United States at the moment. While healthcare workers can get the vaccine as early as this fall, if all goes well, most people won't be vaccinated for another 18 months or so, which seems like a long wait. However, there is more good news from researchers studying the virus. Unlike the flu, which requires a new vaccine every year, the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine may have long-lasting efficacy.

The flu shot offers limited protection because the various strains of the flu mutate at such a rapid rate. So you need one every year. If that were to happen with SARS-CoV-2, then a vaccine would offer protection for only a limited time. We also don't know the natural immunity the body gets after fighting COVD-19, or how long it lasts. But current data shows that a vaccine would have long-lasting effects, meaning that the chance of future outbreaks will be significantly reduced.

According to researchers at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory who spoke with The Washington Post, the new coronavirus is not mutating significantly.

"That's a relatively small number of mutations having been passed through a large number of people," said molecular geneticist Peter Thielen. "At this point, the mutation rate of the virus would suggest that the vaccine developed for SARS-CoV-2 would be a single vaccine, rather than a new vaccine every year like the flu vaccine."

The vaccine would be similar to measles or chickenpox vaccines, he said. "I would expect a coronavirus vaccine to have a profile similar to those vaccines. It's great news. "

Scientists analyzed more than 1,000 samples of the virus, and there were only four to ten genetic differences between the strains that infected American citizens and the original virus that spread in Wuhan, China. Two other scientists who were on the committee that appointed the virus, Stanley Perlman of the University of Iowa and Benjamin Neuman of Texas A,amp;M University in Texarkana, also said the virus appears stable when it comes to mutations.

Flu has a trick up its sleeve that coronaviruses do not have: the influenza virus genome is divided into several segments, each of which encodes a gene. When two flu viruses are in the same cell, they can swap some segments, potentially creating a new combination instantly, that's how the "swine,quot; H1N1 flu originated, Neuman said.

However, not all are good news.

Iceland

Scientists in Iceland were able to track 40 coronavirus mutations in their country alone, according to the Dutch-language site. information. A likely scenario is that the virus becomes more contagious but less dangerous to those affected, according to a virologist.

The report notes that a single person in Iceland can be infected by two separate strains of the virus.

"We have found 40 island-specific virus mutations," said DeCode Genetics director Kári Stefánsson. "We found a person who had a mixture of viruses. They had viruses before and after the mutation, and the only infections that can be traced back to that person are the mutated viruses. "

He continued: “We have the genes for more than 400 infections. What's interesting about that sequence is that we can trace where the virus came from. Some came from Austria. There is another type, of infected people in Italy. And there is a third type of virus found in infected people in England. Seven people had attended a football match in England. "

But even if the virus has more mutations in the coming months and years, researchers are already looking for ways to track and manage those genetic changes.

Singapore

Geneticists at the Singapore Duke-NUS School of Medicine developed a technique that allows them to track genetic changes and evaluate vaccines faster than ever before. The school has partnered with US biotech firm Arcturus Therapeutics for vaccine trials, and the new technology could help them assess the efficacy and side effects of the proposed vaccine in just a few days, Reuters reports. Otherwise, it would take months to run tests based on human responses.

The researchers will test the vaccines in mice in a week before moving on to human trials in the second half of the year.

