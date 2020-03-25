Coronavirus updates: Wisconsin Senate to try virtual meeting for first time in state history – Up News Info

MADISON, Wisconsin (AP) – The Wisconsin Senate is preparing to meet online for the first time in state history if it needs to meet to take action on proposals reacting to the coronavirus outbreak.

Two state senators and 11 alternates met in person and remotely Tuesday for a dry test in case the Senate has to meet virtually, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Wednesday.

%MINIFYHTMLeb3569b9df489a19c527f6f88328c9a311% %MINIFYHTMLeb3569b9df489a19c527f6f88328c9a312%

The group included Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Senate President Roger Roth on Capitol Hill and several state IT employees who were mostly tuned in on Skype and rehearsed a scheduled session, the newspaper reported. They proposed amendments, passed mock bills, and even postponed in honor of National Waffle Day.

Lawmakers and Gov. Tony Evers have been discussing taking emergency measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but no proposals have been tabled and a date has not been set for the meeting.

Wisconsin lawmakers can connect remotely during a disaster under a law passed in 2009.

Wisconsin law governing virtual meetings requires that each senator be identified, receive documentation and summaries of the legislation and amendments under consideration, and be able to read or listen. Roth said the public could follow the meeting on the WisconsinEye public affairs cable network.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)