Coronavirus updates: Karl-Anthony Towns says mother is medically induced in coma with COVID-19 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns urged his fans to practice social distancing when he announced early Wednesday morning that his mother contracted the coronavirus (COVID-19) and is in a medically induced coma.

Towns made the announcement overnight, in an emotional video posted on Instagram. He said his mother is on a respirator and in a coma.

"I spoke to her before she went there, I told her how much I love her," Towns said, adding: "This illness should not be taken lightly. Protect your family, your loved ones, your friends, yourself. himself. "

Towns says his father was also not feeling well and is in quarantine after being released from the hospital.

He ended his message by urging people to stay home and practice social distancing.