Coronavirus stretches Australia's welfare agency to the limit | Australia News

Canberra, Australia – Queues outside welfare offices spread out in blocks, the government's main website crashed, and hundreds of thousands of people suddenly found themselves out of work, as Australia this week tightened restrictions designed to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

The federal government warned that up to a million Australians could be out of work in the coming days as a result of the shutdown.

Rich was working at a bar in the western city of Perth on Sunday night when Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a second stimulus package to support the economy. Rich, who preferred to share only his first name, said he immediately realized that he and his colleagues were about to lose their jobs.

"All pubs, gyms and cafes must be closed, so we are all out of work," said the 29-year-old. "I guess I'm still technically employed, but who knows when pubs and restaurants can reopen."

Cafes and restaurants may still serve takeout food and drink, but the government has hinted that this could change if Australians do not practice proper physical distance.

Rich went to his local Centrelink office to sign up for welfare payments.

"I arrived two hours early to get past the queues," he said. "I'm not sure what I'll do in the future … hopefully my partner keeps his job."

Non-essential services were ordered to be closed this week in Australia as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continued to rise. The restrictions announced on Sunday night have become progressively stronger, with new measures being announced daily.

To keep the economy going, the government announced two large stimulus packages worth A $ 84 billion ($ 50 billion) in quick succession. Both packages were approved by a small parliament on Monday night.

& # 39; Era of depression & # 39;

A key element of the stimulus is a biweekly Australian $ 550 ($ 332) wellness supplement for the unemployed, to be paid over the next six months in addition to existing payments.

The government has also announced that "financially stressed people,quot; will be able to access their retirement retirement funds early, while small and medium-sized businesses are eligible for assistance if they agree to retain existing employees.

The announcement sent an avalanche of people to the government's MyGov website, which collapsed after nearly 100,000 people tried to access Centrelink, the Australian government's welfare agency, to sign up for the new payments on Monday.

It later emerged that while the website had been updated prior to the stimulus announcement, it was capable of handling only 55,000 access requests at a time.

Government services minister Stuart Robert admitted that authorities had not anticipated how many people would need help.

"The downside is that I didn't realize the magnitude of the decision on Sunday night by national leaders who literally saw hundreds of thousands, perhaps a million, of people unemployed overnight," Robert told the 2GB radio on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, thousands of people queued up again outside Centrelink offices across the country, with lines sneaking around the blocks of Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra. Many said they had been online since the early hours of the morning after being rejected the day before.

Green MP Adam Bandt described the tails as: "Images of the depression era."

#MyGov has crashed, the lines in Centrelink are circling around the block. These are pictures from the depression era and we need a depression-like response to make sure no one is left behind. https://t.co/MeSNKKenEp – Adam Bandt (@AdamBandt) March 23, 2020

In Sydney, Alex had been working at an aviation import company since November. He found himself out of a job over the weekend due to the dramatic drop in business.

"Once China closed, less cargo began to pass," Alex told Al Jazeera, 25. With one month remaining on his probation, Alex was eager to keep his job, so he offered to cut his work hours. Her employer agreed.

"I really tried to go further, so after they started cutting hours, I finally felt safe," Alex said. "Then I was surprised by a termination letter and a meeting telling me to pack up and go. In five minutes, I was on my way to my car."

& # 39; Caught in a loop & # 39;

Alex is currently trying to subscribe to Centrelink for social assistance, but says the website continues to have major problems and that "it is impossible to contact someone by phone."

"I'm stuck in a loop," he explained, unable to load letters that the registration process requires. "The line for the Centrelink office near me runs through the gates and around the block from morning until closing."

The beaches closed around Sydney after thousands took advantage of the warm weather to take to the sands in defiance of the social distancing advice (Joel Carrett / AAP via EPA)

"The intense and widespread need for these payments is heartbreaking," said Cassandra Goldie, CEO of the Australian Council for Social Service (ACOSS).

"Current events highlight how important it is to all of us that we have a strong, secure and adequate social safety net for all, and that the government provide adequate resources to respond, even in times of crisis."

ACOSS is also calling for measures for home security, such as temporary eviction moratoriums and cash assistance for people who are no longer homeless.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, a 43-year-old travel writer and tour guide who prefers to be known only as Peter made the difficult decision earlier this month to return to Sydney with his wife from his home abroad. Peter was unable to find a job, so he has signed up for welfare.

"I visited the Centrelink office on Monday morning at opening time to verify my identity," Peter told Al Jazeera, saying he preferred not to give his name because he feared the welfare agency might not like his criticism.

"The line was about 50 meters long and the waiting room was already full … everyone trying to keep the distance between them."

"I think some of these things can now be done over the phone, but the website still doesn't work and the phone system doesn't work," he added. "So everyone keeps going to the office."

The MyGov website worked on Wednesday, but the phone queues lasted for hours.

Non-Australian citizens residing in the country are in a particularly difficult position. Centrelink provides support only to citizens and some permanent residents.

Sebastian, 32, came to Australia six years ago from South America to pursue a master's degree and has been working in the aquatic industry as a lifeguard and swimming teacher in a Melbourne city center council pool.

"They closed the pool and told us one day in advance," said Sebastián. "The lifeguards are all casual … There is no paid vacation, nothing."

Unable to access the welfare of the Australian government, Sebastian says he was forced to start working for Uber Eats, but "he barely pays the bills and if deliveries close, I'm done."