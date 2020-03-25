Coronavirus, Senate, India: your briefing on Wednesday

Driven by his own curiosity, A writer for The Times Magazine traveled to the area around the former nuclear power plant, the site of the worst ecological catastrophe in history. "I was on a kind of perverse pilgrimage," he writes. "I wanted to see what the end of the world was like."

Above, two tourists in an abandoned amusement park in Pripyat, a city built for Chernobyl workers.

This is what is happening the most.

The draft could include women: Under a new recommendation to Congress, all Americans between the ages of 18 and 25, not just young men as currently required, would have to register with the government in the event of military recruitment.