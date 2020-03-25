Coronavirus, Senate, India: your briefing on Wednesday

(Do you want to receive this information by email? Here is the record).
We are covering a stimulus agreement between the Senate and the Trump administration and the growing number of coronavirus in New York. We also look at new additions to the Library of Congress National Recording Registry (When the news includes Mister Rogers, not everything is bad).
New York is a "high risk area,quot;
Vice President Mike Pence counseled people who have recently passed or left the city on Tuesday. to be placed in a 14-day quarantine. About 60 percent of the new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country were in the New York City metropolitan area, authorities said.
"What I learned when my husband got sick,quot;
"It's been 12 days since T woke up to midnight on March 12 with chills."
In A first-person trial, a Times editor, Jessica Lustig, describes life with her family since her husband was diagnosed with Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
She writes: "It is as if we are in a distortion of time, in which we have accelerated to a speed and a half, while everyone around us remains in the present, and the past for us, and they, happily, unconsciously, continue his routine lives, he experiences the growing news, the most urgent warnings and directives, like a vast community experience, sharing publications and memes about cabin fever, about home schooling, about social distancing, about how difficult it is everything, while we live in our makeshift sick room, living in what will soon be the present for more and more of them. "
Drawn to Chernobyl
Driven by his own curiosity, A writer for The Times Magazine traveled to the area around the former nuclear power plant, the site of the worst ecological catastrophe in history. "I was on a kind of perverse pilgrimage," he writes. "I wanted to see what the end of the world was like."
Above, two tourists in an abandoned amusement park in Pripyat, a city built for Chernobyl workers.
A lost sense of smell
There is mounting evidence this anosmia (loss of sense of smell) can be a symptom of coronavirus. Medical experts said people who lose their ability to smell or taste should be isolated for at least a week, even if they are otherwise asymptomatic.
Sarah Maslin Nir, a Times reporter who covered a suburban outbreak, He lost his sense of smell last week and then tested positive for the virus. She spoke to our colleague Jonathan Wolfe about her experience for our coronavirus briefing.
When did you notice you couldn't smell?
I had a socially distant lunch with a friend on Perry Street, at opposite ends of a staircase, and she passed me some Clorox wipes. And I thought, Clorox wipes unscented? That's weird. But then I looked at them and they said "lemon scent,quot;.
What did you do after?
I quickly left, because I remembered reading an article about Two Chinese health workers and a phrase caught my attention: one of the women lost her sense of taste and smell. I went home, put my godmother on FaceTime, opened my spice closet and tried to smell all the spices. I cut the fresh ginger and practically picked it up by the nose and couldn't smell it.
Is anosmia your only symptom?
I have no cough or fever, but I am exhausted. And because I can't smell it, the food is tasteless. Eggplant parmesan tastes like a hot, wet book.
Has your sense of smell returned?
Since I can't smell, I really don't have an appetite, but I'm still trying to eat nutritiously. After several days, my sense of smell came back briefly: I was doing what I normally would, a kale salad and, surprisingly, it didn't taste like hacksaw. But soon after he left again.
How would you describe anosmia to others?
It is deeply disturbing. It is a constant reminder that something is deeply wrong with your body. You can cheer up and have a good time or two, but then you eat your Cheerios and your heart skips a beat.
