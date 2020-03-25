Coronavirus: Premier League stars launch #FootballUnited to help communities | Football news

%MINIFYHTML5de2645c66ae5cb26e48ebdb0338b20511% %MINIFYHTML5de2645c66ae5cb26e48ebdb0338b20512%





Aaron Wan-Bissaka of Manchester United is one of six players to start #FootballUnited

Premier League stars such as Hector Bellerin of Arsenal and Aaron Wan-Bissaka of Manchester United launched #FootballUnited, a new initiative aiming to raise £ 100,000 to help local communities through the coronavirus pandemic.

Bellerin and Wan-Bissaka are joined by Reece James of Chelsea, Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend and English striker Callum Wilson to pledge their support.

Proceeds donated to #FootballUnited will be raised by the National Emergencies Trust and used to support older and vulnerable people affected by COVID-19.

Players who are already driving this campaign want other professionals across the country to follow their example and show their support for #FootballUnited.

With players tagging campaign posts on social media with the words #FootballUnited, their teammates and soccer figures are expected to lend their support and generate donations to help communities across the UK recover from the impact. of the pandemic.

The campaign is being coordinated by Unique Sports Management, after several of its clients raised the idea.

A joint statement on behalf of the players said: "Soccer plays such an important role in communities and our clubs are an important part of people's lives."

"Without football, we want to put aside our rivalries and show unity at such a critical time for the country."

Lauren James, a Manchester United woman, has pledged her support with her brother, Chelsea defender Reece

"These are uncertain times for communities, but as players we want to show some appreciation for the incredible work that is being done for the most vulnerable."

"There are many people at home who are afraid, alone and without full-time care.

"With the help of the nation, we can show our support for the many volunteers and organizations that need funds to ensure that vital supplies of food and medicine continue to be delivered during the crisis.

"As players, we would like nothing more than to be playing in front of packed stadiums again, but that can wait: the most important thing right now is the future of the country and #FootballUnited is our way of showing a little community spirit." "

Marlon Fleischman, Managing Director of Unique Sports Management, said: "In such an unprecedented time, we are proud to support our players who are striving to make positive change through #FootballUnited.

"Now is the time for the soccer community to show solidarity and work together to help those who need urgent help, resources and care.

"Working alongside the National Emergencies Trust, we hope the #FootballUnited campaign will generate vital funds to reach those local communities and charities when they need it most."