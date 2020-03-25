Coronavirus: Philadelphia 76ers owner reverses decision to cut employee wages | NBA News

A day after announcing a salary cut for employees, the owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils changed his mind Tuesday under public pressure.

Billionaire Josh Harris released a press release announcing the revocation.

On Monday, Harris' company, Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment, had notified employees that they would be hit with temporary pay cuts beginning April 15.

The reductions of up to 20 percent, aimed at at-will employees earning more than $ 50,000, were to be made through June 30 in an effort to recoup lost earnings from the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced the break from all major sports. league in the United States.

Harris's statement Tuesday said: "Our commitment has been to do everything possible to keep all of our employees working in this difficult situation. As part of an effort to do so, we ask salaried employees to receive a temporary payment of 20 percent cut while preserving everyone's full benefits, and keeping our 1,500 hourly workers paid during the regular season.

"After listening to our staff and players, it is clear that it was a wrong decision. We have reversed it and will pay these employees their full salaries. This is an extraordinary time in our world, unlike most of us who have lived before. – and ordinary business decisions are not enough to meet the moment. To our staff and fans, I apologize for being wrong. "

the New York Times He reported Monday that hired employees, such as training staff and main office staff, had been asked to participate in the cuts, but could not be forced to do so.

The NBA will reportedly pay all players until April 1, but the fate of paychecks due April 15, which would have been the last day of the regular season, is uncertain. The league is on hiatus until at least mid-April, but is unlikely to restart as soon.

NHL players will be paid until the scheduled end of the regular season on April 4. It is unclear when or if the hockey season will restart.

