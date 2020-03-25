Coronavirus: NBA star Patty Mills urges athletes to stay strong after Olympics postponement | NBA News

San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills urged fellow athletes to stay strong after the postponement of the 2020 Olympics.

Mills, who has represented Australia at three Olympics: Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016, advised other athletes to "stay positive, optimistic and strong,quot; in these "uncertain times,quot; after the coronavirus pandemic led the International Olympic Committee (IOC) postponing the Tokyo Games until 2021.

"I imagine that all athletes throw most of their eggs into a basket preparing for such a huge tournament, a huge event like the Olympics. But at the same time, you know, to be able to have backup plans so you can get ready for these times. So you should always be in control, I think as an athlete, "Mills said.

Mills celebrates a basket in Australia's victory over Team USA. USA In an exhibition prior to the FIBA ​​World Cup



"So for me personally, when these uncertain times unfold, you need to be able to adjust and adjust your goals so that you can stay optimistic, you can stay committed and carry on with what you have to do. Such uncertain times. But look, I think that As athletes, naturally, you must stay positive, you must stay optimistic and strong.

"I have a lot of empathy for my Australian athletes and, in particular, for the athletes newcomers to the Olympic Games, as well as for the athletes who are still trying to qualify for the Olympic Games and what they are going through. Because they will be extremely affected , not only from a performance point of view, but also from a mental point of view. "

Mills said he felt the IOC was in a "difficult position,quot; due to the spread of the coronavirus and supported the postponement of Tokyo 2020.

"Being able to take care of the well-being of the athletes,quot; had to be the IOC's top priority because "if it weren't for the athletes, then there is no Olympics," he said.

Mills celebrates a basket after receiving a foul in the Spurs' win over the Nets



"Canada was able to take a stand and really provide evidence and show the world that we are about our athletes and that we want the best for them and the best for their athletes is not to attend and they were very strong about it. I think that definitely forced the hand ( from the IOC) and then obviously the hand of all the other countries, obviously better.

"We all understand that we are all in this together and we have a goal and that is the health of athletes and their families as the highest priority. Just like everyone else in the world who is affected by this."

Mills believes that athletes with the poorest funds should be considered when the IOC decides when the Olympics will be held in 2021.

"The most important thing for people in a fortunate position is to have empathy for other athletes who may not be in the same situation, but who are not involved in well-funded programs or well-funded leagues that are really going to be affected by it. crisis, "he said.

"That's the first and most important factor when thinking about reprogramming this thing that, you know, you should be able to think about them."

"I think athletes are sometimes put on a pedestal, especially elite athletes. We don't wear capes. We are all human and we are all affected like everyone else in the world. I think having that perspective is important, especially when is reprogrammed. "

